Recipes overview
Google Maps

Google Maps

5.2M records
NASDAQ:GOOGL
Asset management
Governments
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Google Maps is a web mapping platform and consumer application offered by Google. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, 360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, air (in beta) and public transportation. As of 2020, Google Maps was being used by over 1 billion people every month around the world.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial