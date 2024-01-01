About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

About this recipe

Google Tag Manager is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of adding and managing tags on websites. It allows businesses to easily deploy and update tags, such as tracking codes and marketing tags, without requiring manual code. For businesses requiring more advanced features and support, Google offers Google Tag Manager 360. This premium version provides additional collaboration and workflow features, enhanced debugging and error checking, and dedicated support, helping large organizations manage their tags more efficiently and effectively.