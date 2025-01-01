About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

Among its proprietary technologies is the Google Web Server (GWS), a custom-built web server software utilized exclusively within Google's infrastructure to handle and distribute web content across its global data centers. GWS is integral to Google's ability to efficiently manage vast amounts of web traffic, ensuring rapid and reliable delivery of services to users worldwide.