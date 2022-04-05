Recipe details
Gravatar
Key facts about Gravatar
- Records
- 1055948 records
- Websites tracked
- 1055948 websites use Gravatar
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Automattic
Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.
About this recipe
Gravatar, short for "Globally Recognized Avatar," is a service that allows users to create and manage a globally recognized avatar associated with their email address. Developed by Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Gravatar enables users to upload an avatar image that can be used across various websites and platforms. This provides a consistent visual identity for users across different online platforms, enhancing their recognition and personal branding on the web. Additionally, Gravatar integrates seamlessly with WordPress and other content management systems, making it a popular choice for website owners and bloggers to display user avatars in comments and user profiles.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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