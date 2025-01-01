About HackerOne

HackerOne, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in attack resistance management. Founded in 2012, the company combines the expertise of ethical hackers with advanced technologies to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities across the software development lifecycle. HackerOne's platform offers services such as bug bounty programs, vulnerability disclosure, penetration testing, and AI safety assessments, serving a diverse clientele that includes the U.S. Department of Defense, General Motors, Google, and over 1,200 other organizations.

About this recipe

The platform facilitates secure channels for organizations to receive and monitor vulnerabilities, conduct continuous testing for specific features or in-house applications, and implement security assessments to ensure compliance and secure product launches. By leveraging a global community of ethical hackers, HackerOne enables clients to proactively manage their security posture, reducing the risk of cyber threats and enhancing overall resilience.