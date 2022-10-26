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Recipe details

Homerun

Homerun

627 records

Key facts about Homerun

Records
627 records
Websites tracked
627 websites use Homerun
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Homerun

Homerun is an online tool that helps companies make meaningful hires with beautifully designed job postings and custom application forms. Homerun provides a clear overview of your candidates, so you can easily assess and communicate with them together as a team. Homerun is for small businesses with up to 250 employees who want to ensure an organized hiring process and a great candidate experience while hiring as a team.

About this recipe

Homerun is an easy-to-use tool that helps small businesses make meaningful hires. In addition to beautifully-styled job posts, career pages and customized application forms, Homerun offers a clear overview of your candidates so that you can easily communicate and review them together as a team, all from one app.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments