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Recipe details

Hostinger Hosting

Hostinger Hosting

10M records

Key facts about Hostinger Hosting

Records
10038718 records
Websites tracked
10038718 websites use Hostinger Hosting
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

About this recipe

Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime. Since its founding in 2011, Hostinger has been on a mission to offer hosting services that make life easier for developers and their customers. They promise to deliver constantly updating server technology, improving customer support, and fine-tuning our home-designed hPanel.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

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