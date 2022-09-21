Recipe details
Hostinger Hosting
Key facts about Hostinger Hosting
- Records
- 10038718 records
- Websites tracked
- 10038718 websites use Hostinger Hosting
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hostinger International, Ltd
Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.
About this recipe
Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime. Since its founding in 2011, Hostinger has been on a mission to offer hosting services that make life easier for developers and their customers. They promise to deliver constantly updating server technology, improving customer support, and fine-tuning our home-designed hPanel.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
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