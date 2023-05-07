About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

Hostinger Managed WordPress is an affordable, user-friendly, and feature-rich hosting solution specifically designed for WordPress websites. It caters to various needs, from beginners to small and medium-sized businesses, providing essential features such as free domain, free SSL, optimized servers, and managed WordPress services. Enjoy seamless website management, top-notch security, and dedicated support, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for your WordPress site.