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Recipe details

Hostinger Registrar

Hostinger Registrar

10.1M records

Key facts about Hostinger Registrar

Records
10105258 records
Websites tracked
10105258 websites use Hostinger Registrar
Industries
Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

About this recipe

Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host trusted by millions of people worldwide.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites

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