Recipe details
Hostinger Registrar
Key facts about Hostinger Registrar
- Records
- 10105258 records
- Websites tracked
- 10105258 websites use Hostinger Registrar
- Industries
- Registrars
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hostinger International, Ltd
Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.
About this recipe
Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host trusted by millions of people worldwide.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
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