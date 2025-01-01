About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

Hostinger Website Builder offers an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, a wide range of customizable templates, and integrated SEO tools, enabling users to create professional websites without any coding knowledge. It includes features such as mobile optimization, e-commerce capabilities, and reliable hosting services to ensure fast and secure website performance. Additionally, Hostinger provides 24/7 customer support and seamless integration with various third-party applications to enhance website functionality.