About Hostinger International, Ltd

Hostinger began in 2004 as II Hosting Media, initially registering a legal address in Larnaca, Cyprus; the original CEO was Aurimas Rapalis, though was succeeded by Arnas Stuopelis in mid-2015. The brands 000webhost and Hosting24 opened in 2007. The brands VPS.ME, BoxBilling, YouHosting, 1FreeHosting and ServersFree opened in 2011, though all ceased operations in late 2015 during the restructuring of Hostinger's platform and infrastructure. In 2021 a group of investors led by German entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Thomas Strohe invested in Hostinger and acquired 31% of Hostinger’s shares.

About this recipe

Hostinger WordPress Hosting is a specialized hosting service designed to optimize the performance and ease of managing WordPress websites. With a focus on speed, security, and user-friendly features, Hostinger's WordPress Hosting offers a hassle-free experience for both beginners and experienced WordPress users. It includes features like one-click WordPress installation, automatic updates, daily backups, and a custom caching system to enhance website speed. Hostinger's affordable pricing and 24/7 customer support make it an attractive choice for individuals and businesses looking to create and maintain WordPress websites efficiently and reliably.