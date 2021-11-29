Hostnet B.V.

About

Hostnet is a customer-oriented and reliable hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market. In addition to domain registration, web hosting and SaaS applications, Hostnet also offers its customers managed hosting and Virtual Private Servers (VPS).

Hostnet manages 810,000 domain names and 82,000 websites for more than 280,000 customers. Hostnet is available 7 days a week tot assist entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and ambitions with the best online solutions.