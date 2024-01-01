About Hubspot

HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.

About this recipe

HubSpot Chat is a live chat tool that enables businesses to engage with website visitors in real-time, providing instant support, answering questions, and guiding them through their buying journey. It can be easily integrated with the HubSpot CRM and other marketing, sales, and service tools, allowing teams to have contextual conversations, personalize interactions, and convert visitors into leads. HubSpot Chat also offers chatbot functionality to automate responses and streamline customer support.