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Recipe details

HubSpot CMS

HubSpot CMS

82.7K recordsNYSE:HUBS

Key facts about HubSpot CMS

Records
82670 records
Websites tracked
82670 websites use HubSpot CMS
Stock ticker
NYSE:HUBS
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hubspot

HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.

About this recipe

HubSpot CMS (Content Management System) is a platform that allows businesses to create, manage, and optimize their website and blog content without needing extensive technical knowledge. It offers an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, responsive design, SEO tools, and integration with HubSpot's marketing, sales, and service tools. HubSpot CMS enables users to build a secure, fast, and personalized website that delivers a seamless user experience and drives engagement, conversions, and growth.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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