HubSpot CRM
About Hubspot
HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.
About this recipe
HubSpot is an all-in-one inbound marketing and sales software platform. It offers a suite of tools including CRM, marketing automation, content management, social media management, and analytics. HubSpot helps businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers by providing a comprehensive platform for managing marketing and sales activities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
