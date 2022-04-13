Recipe details
HubSpot Forms
Key facts about HubSpot Forms
- Records
- 178623 records
- Websites tracked
- 178623 websites use HubSpot Forms
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:HUBS
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hubspot
HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.
About this recipe
HubSpot Forms is a tool within the HubSpot marketing, sales, and service platform that allows businesses to create customizable and responsive forms for their website. These forms can be used to capture lead information, collect feedback, or conduct surveys. HubSpot Forms offers various field types, progressive profiling, and smart fields to personalize the user experience and gather valuable data. The forms can be easily integrated with other HubSpot tools, such as landing pages, emails, and CRM, enabling businesses to streamline their lead generation, nurturing, and customer engagement processes.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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