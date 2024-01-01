About Hubspot

HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.

About this recipe

The HubSpot WordPress Plugin is a free tool that allows WordPress users to integrate their website with HubSpot's marketing, sales, and service platform. This plugin offers features such as form creation, lead capture, contact management, live chat, and analytics tracking directly from the WordPress dashboard. By connecting WordPress with HubSpot, users can streamline their marketing and sales processes, engage with their audience more effectively, and gain valuable insights into their website's performance.