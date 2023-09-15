About Hugo

Hugo is an open-source static site generator (SSG) designed to simplify and accelerate the process of creating websites. It was created by Bjørn Erik Pedersen and was first released in 2013. Unlike traditional content management systems (CMS) that generate web pages dynamically when requested by a user, Hugo pre-builds web pages ahead of time, resulting in incredibly fast load times and reduced server resource usage. It is written in the Go programming language and is known for its robust templating system, which allows users to create highly customizable websites. Hugo has a large and active community of users and contributors, which has led to continuous development and improvement of the platform. It supports various content formats, including Markdown, and offers features like multilingual support, content versioning, and a wide range of themes and plugins. Hugo is widely used for blogs, personal websites, documentation sites, and even larger-scale web projects.

About this recipe

Hugo is an open-source static site generator (SSG) designed to simplify and accelerate the process of creating websites. It is known for its speed and efficiency in generating web pages, making it a popular choice among developers and content creators. Hugo allows users to build websites quickly by using templates and markdown files, and it offers a wide range of themes and plugins to enhance functionality and design.