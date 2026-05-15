Appfolio
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.
Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.
CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate.
SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
Simplifying cloud complexity and accelerating digital transformation with automatic and intelligent observability.
Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.
Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.
Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available you can help customers through their preferred communication method.
Freshsales empowers sales teams with more time for selling by automating the sales process and increases efficiency and productivity in their daily activities.
Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams that lets you engage your users across their lifecycle.
Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations.
Freshteam is a cloud-based HR and applicant tracking solution offered by Freshworks. The solution helps recruiters source, screen, interview, and hire candidates.
Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.
Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.
Provides AI-powered search and recommendation software that helps companies personalize digital experiences.
Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,
Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.
Amelia is a WordPress-based scheduling tool designed for managing appointments and event reservations.
Naver Map is a comprehensive navigation service offering real-time traffic updates, transit routes, and location searches across South Korea for driving, walking, and public transportation.
Miro is a visual collaboration platform that empowers distributed teams to innovate and execute projects efficiently through an AI-powered online workspace.
Box, Inc. is a cloud content management company providing secure file sharing and collaboration solutions for businesses worldwide.
Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform offering a suite of tools and services to build, improve, and grow applications across multiple platforms.
Keybase is a secure communication platform offering end-to-end encrypted messaging and file sharing across multiple devices.
Brave delivers a privacy-first browser and tools, offering ad-blocking, rewards, and secure digital experiences.
Lark is a comprehensive collaboration platform that combines messaging, video conferencing, document creation, and more to boost team productivity.
Mailcheap provides dedicated email hosting solutions with unlimited mailboxes and API support, focusing on privacy and scalability.
Foxit Software provides PDF solutions, including editing, e-signing, and developer tools, serving over 700 million users globally.