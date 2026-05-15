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Recipes

Browse through 33 Business Information providers Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Business Information providers (33)

  • Appfolio

    Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.

    9.5K recordsNASDAQ:APPF

  • Dropbox Enterprise

    Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.

    48.9K recordsNASDAQ:DBX

  • GoTo Connect

    GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.

    12.3K records

  • Freshworks

    Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.

    7.7K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • CDK Global

    CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.

    2.1K recordsNASDAQ:CDK

  • Microsoft 365

    Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.

    18.7M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • LinkedIn

    LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.

    8.3M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Zoho PageSense

    Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.

    20.1K records

  • Flock

    Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate.

    39.5K records

  • SAP SuccessFactors

    SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

    3.3K recordsETR:SAP

  • Dynatrace

    Simplifying cloud complexity and accelerating digital transformation with automatic and intelligent observability.

    9.9K recordsNYSE:DT

  • Yotpo

    Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.

    34K records

  • Zendesk Sell

    Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.

    152.4K recordsNYSE:ZEN

  • Freshdesk

    Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available you can help customers through their preferred communication method.

    19.2K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshsales

    Freshsales empowers sales teams with more time for selling by automating the sales process and increases efficiency and productivity in their daily activities.

    2.2K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshmarketer

    Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams that lets you engage your users across their lifecycle.

    345 recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshservice

    Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations.

    6K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshteam

    Freshteam is a cloud-based HR and applicant tracking solution offered by Freshworks. The solution helps recruiters source, screen, interview, and hire candidates.

    56 recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Zendesk LiveChat

    Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.

    196.7K recordsNYSE:ZEN

  • Blackbaud School Website System

    Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.

    841 recordsNASDAQ:BLKB

  • Coveo

    Provides AI-powered search and recommendation software that helps companies personalize digital experiences.

    492 recordsTSX:CVO

  • Exact Globe

    Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,

    12.2K records

  • Airtable

    Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.

    12.9K records

  • Amelia

    Amelia is a WordPress-based scheduling tool designed for managing appointments and event reservations.

    37.3K records

  • Naver Maps

    Naver Map is a comprehensive navigation service offering real-time traffic updates, transit routes, and location searches across South Korea for driving, walking, and public transportation.

    21.3K recordsKRX:35420

  • Miro

    Miro is a visual collaboration platform that empowers distributed teams to innovate and execute projects efficiently through an AI-powered online workspace.

    24.5K records

  • Box

    Box, Inc. is a cloud content management company providing secure file sharing and collaboration solutions for businesses worldwide.

    20.2K recordsNYSE:BOX

  • Firebase

    Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform offering a suite of tools and services to build, improve, and grow applications across multiple platforms.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Keybase

    Keybase is a secure communication platform offering end-to-end encrypted messaging and file sharing across multiple devices.

    32.5K records

  • Brave

    Brave delivers a privacy-first browser and tools, offering ad-blocking, rewards, and secure digital experiences.

    17.9K records

  • Lark

    Lark is a comprehensive collaboration platform that combines messaging, video conferencing, document creation, and more to boost team productivity.

    39.9K records

  • Mailcheap

    Mailcheap provides dedicated email hosting solutions with unlimited mailboxes and API support, focusing on privacy and scalability.

    11.8K records

  • Foxit

    Foxit Software provides PDF solutions, including editing, e-signing, and developer tools, serving over 700 million users globally.

    12.8K records