Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

iubenda Consent Solution

iubenda Consent Solution

270K records

Key facts about iubenda Consent Solution

Records
270038 records
Websites tracked
270038 websites use iubenda Consent Solution
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Iubenda

Iubenda is an online service for website owners, app developers, agencies and organizations, to comply with international privacy laws, serving over 90,000 paying customers in 100+ different countries, in 9 languages. Iubenda aims to be the leading providers of software facilitated compliance solutions. The company is located in Italy (Bologna and Milan), but team spans multiple countries as some team members work remotely.

About this recipe

Iubenda Consent Solution allows customers to record and manage GDPR & LGPD consent and privacy preferences for each user. It offers integrations with consent collection forms, syncs with legal documents and includes a user-friendly dashboard for reviewing consent records of activities.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research