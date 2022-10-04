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Recipe details
iubenda Consent Solution
270K records
Key facts about iubenda Consent Solution
- Records
- 270038 records
- Websites tracked
- 270038 websites use iubenda Consent Solution
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Iubenda
Iubenda is an online service for website owners, app developers, agencies and organizations, to comply with international privacy laws, serving over 90,000 paying customers in 100+ different countries, in 9 languages. Iubenda aims to be the leading providers of software facilitated compliance solutions. The company is located in Italy (Bologna and Milan), but team spans multiple countries as some team members work remotely.
About this recipe
Iubenda Consent Solution allows customers to record and manage GDPR & LGPD consent and privacy preferences for each user. It offers integrations with consent collection forms, syncs with legal documents and includes a user-friendly dashboard for reviewing consent records of activities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research