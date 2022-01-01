Recipes overview
iubenda Consent Solution

iubenda Consent Solution

140.7K records
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Iubenda Consent Solution allows customers to record and manage GDPR & LGPD consent and privacy preferences for each user. It offers integrations with consent collection forms, syncs with legal documents and includes a user-friendly dashboard for reviewing consent records of activities.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Request a free trial