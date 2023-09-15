About Jekyll

Jekyll was created by Tom Preston-Werner, one of the co-founders of GitHub, and it was initially released in 2008. Jekyll is a prominent open-source static site generator. This innovative tool simplifies web development by seamlessly converting plain text files, often authored in Markdown, into secure, lightning-fast websites. Key features encompass Markdown support for effortless content creation, the versatile Liquid templating system, and extensive customization options through themes and plugins. Jekyll's strong GitHub integration streamlines hosting and version control, making it a preferred choice for web developers, bloggers, and businesses.

