Recipe details
Jimdo CMS
Key facts about Jimdo CMS
- Records
- 434096 records
- Websites tracked
- 434096 websites use Jimdo CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Jimdo
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo.
About this recipe
Jimdo offers two different services; Creator is the company's original drag and drop website builder, and Dolphin is the company's new AI website builder. Both products offer free and premium subscription plans. As of 2019, there are seven languages available: English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, and Spanish. The English-language service uses American English. To increase speed and performance for their worldwide user base, Jimdo maintains data centers in Germany and Japan.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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