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Recipe details

Jimdo CMS

Jimdo CMS

434.1K records

Key facts about Jimdo CMS

Records
434096 records
Websites tracked
434096 websites use Jimdo CMS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Jimdo

Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo.

About this recipe

Jimdo offers two different services; Creator is the company's original drag and drop website builder, and Dolphin is the company's new AI website builder. Both products offer free and premium subscription plans. As of 2019, there are seven languages available: English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, and Spanish. The English-language service uses American English. To increase speed and performance for their worldwide user base, Jimdo maintains data centers in Germany and Japan.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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