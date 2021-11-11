Recipes overview
Jimdo CMS
416.7K records
Hosting
About
Jimdo offers two different services; Creator is the company's original drag and drop website builder, and Dolphin is the company's new AI website builder. Both products offer free and premium subscription plans. As of 2019, there are seven languages available: English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, and Spanish. The English-language service uses American English. To increase speed and performance for their worldwide user base, Jimdo maintains data centers in Germany and Japan.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.