About Jimdo

Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo.

About this recipe

Jimdo is an all-in-one website builder that offers businesses the ability to create online stores as part of their websites. With its intuitive interface, customizable designs, and integrated e-commerce features, Jimdo enables businesses to easily set up and manage their online stores without extensive technical knowledge.