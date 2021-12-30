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Recipe details
Jitsi Meet
14.3K records
Key facts about Jitsi Meet
- Records
- 14338 records
- Websites tracked
- 14338 websites use Jitsi Meet
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Multimedia, Others
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Jitsi
Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure video conferencing solutions. At the heart of Jitsi are Jitsi Videobridge and Jitsi Meet, which let you have conferences on the internet, while other projects in the community enable other features such as audio, dial-in, recording, and simulcasting.
About this recipe
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites