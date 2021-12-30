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Recipe details

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet

14.3K records

Key facts about Jitsi Meet

Records
14338 records
Websites tracked
14338 websites use Jitsi Meet
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Multimedia, Others
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Jitsi

Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure video conferencing solutions. At the heart of Jitsi are Jitsi Videobridge and Jitsi Meet, which let you have conferences on the internet, while other projects in the community enable other features such as audio, dial-in, recording, and simulcasting.

About this recipe

Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites