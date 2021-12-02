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Recipe details
Joomla CMS
558.5K records
Key facts about Joomla CMS
- Records
- 558541 records
- Websites tracked
- 558541 websites use Joomla CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Joomla
Joomla, also spelled Joomla! (with an exclamation mark) and sometimes abbreviated as J!, is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites. Web content applications include discussion forums, photo galleries, e-Commerce and user communities and numerous other web-based applications. Joomla is developed by a community of volunteers supported with the legal, organisational and financial resources of Open Source Matters, Inc.
About this recipe
Joomla is an open-source content management system used for creating Web content. It is written in PHP and makes use of a MySQL database for storing data and uses object-oriented programming techniques.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites