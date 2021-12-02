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Recipe details

Joomla CMS

Joomla CMS

558.5K records

Key facts about Joomla CMS

Records
558541 records
Websites tracked
558541 websites use Joomla CMS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Joomla

Joomla, also spelled Joomla! (with an exclamation mark) and sometimes abbreviated as J!, is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites. Web content applications include discussion forums, photo galleries, e-Commerce and user communities and numerous other web-based applications. Joomla is developed by a community of volunteers supported with the legal, organisational and financial resources of Open Source Matters, Inc.

About this recipe

Joomla is an open-source content management system used for creating Web content. It is written in PHP and makes use of a MySQL database for storing data and uses object-oriented programming techniques.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites