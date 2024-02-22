About OpenJS Foundation

The OpenJS Foundation, forged in 2019 through the amalgamation of the JS Foundation and the Node.js Foundation, represents a pivotal force in advancing JavaScript and web technologies. As a nonprofit entity hosted under the Linux Foundation, it champions an open and collaborative approach to development, uniting diverse stakeholders in a shared mission to foster innovation and accessibility within the JavaScript ecosystem. With a steadfast commitment to neutrality and inclusivity, the OpenJS Foundation provides vital support to open source projects, offering governance, mentorship, and essential resources. Through its multifaceted initiatives, spanning project hosting, event organization, and educational outreach, the foundation empowers developers worldwide to harness the full potential of JavaScript, driving forward the evolution of web technologies for the benefit of all.

About this recipe

The jQuery CDN (Content Delivery Network) is a globally distributed network of servers that host the jQuery JavaScript library, allowing developers to include jQuery in their web applications without needing to host the library themselves. By linking to the jQuery CDN, developers can leverage the speed and reliability of distributed servers to ensure fast and efficient delivery of jQuery to users worldwide, enhancing the performance and scalability of their web applications.