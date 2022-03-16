About JSDelivr

JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects and is currently the second most popular public CDN that hosts multiple projects. Next to CSN jsDelivr also has an API for developers, no traffic limits and is accessible worldwide, including from mainland China. The project is sponsored by multiple notable companies like Cloudflare, Fastly, StackPath, appfleet, NS1 and DigitalOcean.