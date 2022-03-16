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Recipe details

jsDelivr

jsDelivr

25.9M records

Key facts about jsDelivr

Records
25888860 records
Websites tracked
25888860 websites use jsDelivr
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About JSDelivr

JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects and is currently the second most popular public CDN that hosts multiple projects. Next to CSN jsDelivr also has an API for developers, no traffic limits and is accessible worldwide, including from mainland China. The project is sponsored by multiple notable companies like Cloudflare, Fastly, StackPath, appfleet, NS1 and DigitalOcean.

About this recipe

JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects that can serve web files directly from the NPM registry and GitHub repositories without any configuration.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites