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Recipe details
jsDelivr
25.9M records
Key facts about jsDelivr
- Records
- 25888860 records
- Websites tracked
- 25888860 websites use jsDelivr
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About JSDelivr
JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects and is currently the second most popular public CDN that hosts multiple projects. Next to CSN jsDelivr also has an API for developers, no traffic limits and is accessible worldwide, including from mainland China. The project is sponsored by multiple notable companies like Cloudflare, Fastly, StackPath, appfleet, NS1 and DigitalOcean.
About this recipe
JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects that can serve web files directly from the NPM registry and GitHub repositories without any configuration.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites