Recipe details
JW Player
Key facts about JW Player
- Records
- 38792 records
- Websites tracked
- 38792 websites use JW Player
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About JW Player
JW Player was developed in 2005. Initially as an Open source project. As of December 2015, JW Player stated that their software is no longer offered with an Open source license. Instead it is offered with a Creative Commons license for non-commercial use. The software is named after the founder and initial developer Jeroen Wijering. It initially was distributed via Wijering's blog. In about 2007 it was integrated into the advertising company named LongTail, which was renamed after the software in 2013. In 2008 a company, headquartered in New York, was formed which continued to develop and distribute the player.
About this recipe
JW Player is proprietary software. There is a basic free of cost version distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 United States (CC BY-NC-SA license in which videos are displayed with an overlaid company watermark, and a commercial 'software as a service' version.
JW Player supports MPEG-DASH (only in paid version), Digital rights management (DRM) (in collaboration with Vualto), interactive advertisement, and customization of the interface through Cascading Style Sheets.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites