About JW Player

JW Player was developed in 2005. Initially as an Open source project. As of December 2015, JW Player stated that their software is no longer offered with an Open source license. Instead it is offered with a Creative Commons license for non-commercial use. The software is named after the founder and initial developer Jeroen Wijering. It initially was distributed via Wijering's blog. In about 2007 it was integrated into the advertising company named LongTail, which was renamed after the software in 2013. In 2008 a company, headquartered in New York, was formed which continued to develop and distribute the player.