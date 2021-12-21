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Recipe details

JW Player

JW Player

38.8K records

Key facts about JW Player

Records
38792 records
Websites tracked
38792 websites use JW Player
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution, Multimedia
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About JW Player

JW Player was developed in 2005. Initially as an Open source project. As of December 2015, JW Player stated that their software is no longer offered with an Open source license. Instead it is offered with a Creative Commons license for non-commercial use. The software is named after the founder and initial developer Jeroen Wijering. It initially was distributed via Wijering's blog. In about 2007 it was integrated into the advertising company named LongTail, which was renamed after the software in 2013. In 2008 a company, headquartered in New York, was formed which continued to develop and distribute the player.

About this recipe

JW Player is proprietary software. There is a basic free of cost version distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 United States (CC BY-NC-SA license in which videos are displayed with an overlaid company watermark, and a commercial 'software as a service' version.

JW Player supports MPEG-DASH (only in paid version), Digital rights management (DRM) (in collaboration with Vualto), interactive advertisement, and customization of the interface through Cascading Style Sheets.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites