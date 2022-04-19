About Keap

Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) was founded in 2001 by brothers Scott and Eric Martineau in Mesa, Arizona with now CEO Clate Mask. In 2004, the company developed a script to automate sales leads, which became the foundation of Infusionsoft’s SaaS product range. As of January 2019, the company is known as Keap. In February 2020, The improvements have emerged after the small business selling and marketing software company modified its name in January 2019 after 18 years of operation as Infusionsoft to Keap and started providing non-tech experienced businesses a smaller, simplified variant of their apps.