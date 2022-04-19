Recipes overview
Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is a private company that offers an e-mail marketing and sales platform for small businesses, including products to manage customers, customer relationship management, marketing, and e-commerce. It is based in Chandler, Arizona.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
