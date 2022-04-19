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Recipe details

Keap

Keap

3.8K records

Key facts about Keap

Records
3759 records
Websites tracked
3759 websites use Keap
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Keap

Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) was founded in 2001 by brothers Scott and Eric Martineau in Mesa, Arizona with now CEO Clate Mask. In 2004, the company developed a script to automate sales leads, which became the foundation of Infusionsoft’s SaaS product range. As of January 2019, the company is known as Keap. In February 2020, The improvements have emerged after the small business selling and marketing software company modified its name in January 2019 after 18 years of operation as Infusionsoft to Keap and started providing non-tech experienced businesses a smaller, simplified variant of their apps.

About this recipe

Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is a private company that offers an e-mail marketing and sales platform for small businesses, including products to manage customers, customer relationship management, marketing, and e-commerce. It is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research