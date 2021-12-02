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Recipe details

Kentico CMS

Kentico CMS

10.3K records

Key facts about Kentico CMS

Records
10318 records
Websites tracked
10318 websites use Kentico CMS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Kentico

Kentico Xperience is developed by Kentico Software. The company was founded in 2004 by Petr Palas and is based in Brno, Czech Republic. In 2008, Kentico Xperience opened its first US office and, in 2011, added an office in the UK and a second office in the US. An Australian office was opened in 2012, and a Benelux Amsterdam office opened in 2015.

About this recipe

Kentico Xperience is a web content management system. Kentico Xperience uses ASP.NET and Microsoft SQL Server for development using Visual Studio, or through Microsoft MVC (formerly Portal Engine). Kentico Xperience is also compatible with Microsoft Azure. The most recent version is Kentico Xperience 13. It was launched on October 27, 2020 and is updated regularly. The last update was released on November 24, 2021.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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