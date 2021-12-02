Recipe details
Kentico CMS
Key facts about Kentico CMS
- Records
- 10318 records
- Websites tracked
- 10318 websites use Kentico CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Kentico
Kentico Xperience is developed by Kentico Software. The company was founded in 2004 by Petr Palas and is based in Brno, Czech Republic. In 2008, Kentico Xperience opened its first US office and, in 2011, added an office in the UK and a second office in the US. An Australian office was opened in 2012, and a Benelux Amsterdam office opened in 2015.
About this recipe
Kentico Xperience is a web content management system. Kentico Xperience uses ASP.NET and Microsoft SQL Server for development using Visual Studio, or through Microsoft MVC (formerly Portal Engine). Kentico Xperience is also compatible with Microsoft Azure. The most recent version is Kentico Xperience 13. It was launched on October 27, 2020 and is updated regularly. The last update was released on November 24, 2021.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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