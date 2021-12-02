Kentico CMS

About

Kentico Xperience is a web content management system. Kentico Xperience uses ASP.NET and Microsoft SQL Server for development using Visual Studio, or through Microsoft MVC (formerly Portal Engine). Kentico Xperience is also compatible with Microsoft Azure. The most recent version is Kentico Xperience 13. It was launched on October 27, 2020 and is updated regularly. The last update was released on November 24, 2021.