Kentico CMS

About Kentico

Kentico Xperience is developed by Kentico Software. The company was founded in 2004 by Petr Palas and is based in Brno, Czech Republic. In 2008, Kentico Xperience opened its first US office and, in 2011, added an office in the UK and a second office in the US. An Australian office was opened in 2012, and a Benelux Amsterdam office opened in 2015.