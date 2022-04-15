About Kissmetrics

Kissmetrics offers behavioral analytics, segmentation, and email campaign automation. Founded in 2008, Kissmetrics is run by a team of designers, developers, and entrepreneurs that are passionate about helping online businesses measure, grow, and monetize. The company connects their experiment results to key business metrics they already track using Kissmetric, streamlines workflow by reviewing experiment results in their familiar Kissmetrics dashboard, and uncover new insights about your experimentusing Kissmetrics capabilities.