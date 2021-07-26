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Recipe details

Klarna

Klarna

476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

Key facts about Klarna

Records
476532 records
Websites tracked
476532 websites use Klarna
Stock ticker
NYSE:KLAR
Industries
E-commerce, Payment industry
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Klarna Bank AB

Klarna Bank AB, commonly referred to as Klarna, is a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services such as payments for online storefronts and direct payments along with post-purchase payments.

About this recipe

Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments. It has become known as a ‘Buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) service provider, offering customers credit on their purchases as part of the checkout process.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research