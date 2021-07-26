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Recipe details
Klarna
476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR
Key facts about Klarna
- Records
- 476532 records
- Websites tracked
- 476532 websites use Klarna
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:KLAR
- Industries
- E-commerce, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Klarna Bank AB
Klarna Bank AB, commonly referred to as Klarna, is a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services such as payments for online storefronts and direct payments along with post-purchase payments.
About this recipe
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments. It has become known as a ‘Buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) service provider, offering customers credit on their purchases as part of the checkout process.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research