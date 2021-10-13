Recipe details
Klaviyo
Key facts about Klaviyo
- Records
- 518048 records
- Websites tracked
- 518048 websites use Klaviyo
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:KVYO
- Industries
- E-commerce, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud, E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that automates SMS and email marketing to help businesses acquire, retain and grow their customers. The company was founded in 2012 and based in Boston, Massachusetts. Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen.
About this recipe
Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers. From personalized newsletters to automated emails like abandoned carts, order follow-ups, and personalized thank you's, Klaviyo makes it easy for stores to set up email marketing without the need for expensive systems and lots of people.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites