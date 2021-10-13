About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that automates SMS and email marketing to help businesses acquire, retain and grow their customers. The company was founded in 2012 and based in Boston, Massachusetts. Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen.