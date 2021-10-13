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Recipe details

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

518K recordsNYSE:KVYO

Key facts about Klaviyo

Records
518048 records
Websites tracked
518048 websites use Klaviyo
Stock ticker
NYSE:KVYO
Industries
E-commerce, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that automates SMS and email marketing to help businesses acquire, retain and grow their customers. The company was founded in 2012 and based in Boston, Massachusetts. Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen.

About this recipe

Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers. From personalized newsletters to automated emails like abandoned carts, order follow-ups, and personalized thank you's, Klaviyo makes it easy for stores to set up email marketing without the need for expensive systems and lots of people.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites