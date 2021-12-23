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Recipe details

KnowBe4

KnowBe4

118.5K recordsNASDAQ:KNBE

Key facts about KnowBe4

Records
118519 records
Websites tracked
118519 websites use KnowBe4
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:KNBE
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform that helps you manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. The KnowBe4 platform is user-friendly and intuitive, and powerful. It was built to scale for busy IT pros that have 16 other fires to put out. Our goal was to design a full-featured, yet easy-to-use platform.

About this recipe

KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research