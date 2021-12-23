About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform that helps you manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. The KnowBe4 platform is user-friendly and intuitive, and powerful. It was built to scale for busy IT pros that have 16 other fires to put out. Our goal was to design a full-featured, yet easy-to-use platform.