Back to overview
Recipe details
KnowBe4
118.5K recordsNASDAQ:KNBE
Key facts about KnowBe4
- Records
- 118519 records
- Websites tracked
- 118519 websites use KnowBe4
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:KNBE
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4 is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform that helps you manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. The KnowBe4 platform is user-friendly and intuitive, and powerful. It was built to scale for busy IT pros that have 16 other fires to put out. Our goal was to design a full-featured, yet easy-to-use platform.
About this recipe
KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research