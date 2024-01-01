About Kentico

Kentico Xperience is developed by Kentico Software. The company was founded in 2004 by Petr Palas and is based in Brno, Czech Republic. In 2008, Kentico Xperience opened its first US office and, in 2011, added an office in the UK and a second office in the US. An Australian office was opened in 2012, and a Benelux Amsterdam office opened in 2015.

Kontent.ai is a SaaS-based modular content platform that empowers enterprise content teams to produce omnichannel content while freeing developers to build compelling digital experiences using the technologies of their choice.