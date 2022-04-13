Back to overview
Recipe details
Laravel
552.3K records
Key facts about Laravel
- Records
- 552335 records
- Websites tracked
- 552335 websites use Laravel
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Laravel
Laravel is an open-source PHP web framework created by Taylor Otwell. He created Laravel as an attempt to provide a more advanced alternative to the CodeIgniter framework, which did not provide certain features such as built-in support for user authentication and authorization. Laravel's first beta release was made available on June 9, 2011, The source code of Laravel is hosted on GitHub and licensed under the terms of MIT License.
About this recipe
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller architectural pattern and based on Symfony.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites