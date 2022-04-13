Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Laravel

Laravel

552.3K records

Key facts about Laravel

Records
552335 records
Websites tracked
552335 websites use Laravel
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Laravel

Laravel is an open-source PHP web framework created by Taylor Otwell. He created Laravel as an attempt to provide a more advanced alternative to the CodeIgniter framework, which did not provide certain features such as built-in support for user authentication and authorization. Laravel's first beta release was made available on June 9, 2011, The source code of Laravel is hosted on GitHub and licensed under the terms of MIT License.

About this recipe

Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller architectural pattern and based on Symfony.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites