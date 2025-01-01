About ByteDance

ByteDance is a Chinese multinational internet technology company headquartered in Beijing and legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Founded by Zhang Yiming, Liang Rubo and a team of others in 2012, ByteDance developed the video-sharing social networking services and apps TikTok and Chinese-specific counterpart Douyin. The company is also the developer of the news and information platform Toutiao ("Headlines"). As of June 2021, ByteDance hosts 1.9 billion monthly active users across all of its content platforms. ByteDance has garnered public attention over allegations that it worked with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to censor and surveil content pertaining to Xinjiang internment camps and other topics deemed controversial by the CCP.

About this recipe

Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform developed by ByteDance, designed to streamline team communication and productivity. It integrates essential tools such as messaging, video conferencing, calendar management, document creation, cloud storage, and email into a single, user-friendly interface. Lark is available across multiple devices, ensuring seamless collaboration for teams, whether they are working remotely or in the office.