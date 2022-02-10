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Recipe details
Leadfeeder
32.3K records
Key facts about Leadfeeder
- Records
- 32327 records
- Websites tracked
- 32327 websites use Leadfeeder
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Leadfeeder
Leadfeeder is a Helsinki-based startup committed to changing the way people think about buyer intent data. Leadfeeder a B2B intent data platform, that identifies website visitors and tracks onsite activity so you can see which leads are ready to buy. Think of Leadfeeder like lead generation, account-based marketing, and sales intelligence tool all rolled into one, like a burrito.
About this recipe
Leadfeeder is a website tracking software designed to help B2B marketers and sales teams see what companies visit their website, better understand new prospects, and monitor current customers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites