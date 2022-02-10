Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Leadfeeder

Leadfeeder

32.3K records

Key facts about Leadfeeder

Records
32327 records
Websites tracked
32327 websites use Leadfeeder
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Leadfeeder

Leadfeeder is a Helsinki-based startup committed to changing the way people think about buyer intent data. Leadfeeder a B2B intent data platform, that identifies website visitors and tracks onsite activity so you can see which leads are ready to buy. Think of Leadfeeder like lead generation, account-based marketing, and sales intelligence tool all rolled into one, like a burrito.

About this recipe

Leadfeeder is a website tracking software designed to help B2B marketers and sales teams see what companies visit their website, better understand new prospects, and monitor current customers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites