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Recipe details

LeadInfo

LeadInfo

19.4K records

Key facts about LeadInfo

Records
19383 records
Websites tracked
19383 websites use LeadInfo
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About LeadInfo

LeadInfo is a company that identifies B2B website visitors. By linking a visitor’s IP address to their unique database, their software can provide you with an overview of each user from where they work to their navigation patterns.

About this recipe

LeadInfo links anonymous website visitors to full company profiles so that companies can identify high-quality leads in real-time.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites