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Recipe details
LeadInfo
19.4K records
Key facts about LeadInfo
- Records
- 19383 records
- Websites tracked
- 19383 websites use LeadInfo
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About LeadInfo
LeadInfo is a company that identifies B2B website visitors. By linking a visitor’s IP address to their unique database, their software can provide you with an overview of each user from where they work to their navigation patterns.
About this recipe
LeadInfo links anonymous website visitors to full company profiles so that companies can identify high-quality leads in real-time.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites