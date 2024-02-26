About Leaflet

Leaflet was created in 2010 as an open-source JavaScript library for interactive maps. It was developed to be lightweight, flexible, and easy to use, with a focus on simplicity and performance. Leaflet quickly gained popularity among developers due to its simplicity and versatility, becoming one of the most widely used mapping libraries for web applications. The service provided by Leaflet revolves around enabling developers to incorporate interactive maps into their web projects. It offers a wide range of features, including displaying various map layers (such as OpenStreetMap, Google Maps, and custom tile layers), adding markers, polygons, and other shapes, handling user interactions like panning and zooming, and integrating with third-party plugins for additional functionality. Leaflet's intuitive API and extensive documentation make it a preferred choice for developers looking to create dynamic and visually appealing maps on the web.

About this recipe