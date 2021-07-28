Recipes overview
688K records
NASDAQ:LLNW
Limelight provides a content delivery network (CDN) service used for delivery of digital media content and software. Their CDN provides the capacity, coverage, and performance to cost-effectively deliver a better experience. Web developers can build fast websites faster. Additionaly they offer a DNS service that delivers fast, accurate and secure query responses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
