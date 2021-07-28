Recipes overview
Limelight CDN

Limelight CDN

688K records
NASDAQ:LLNW
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Limelight provides a content delivery network (CDN) service used for delivery of digital media content and software. Their CDN provides the capacity, coverage, and performance to cost-effectively deliver a better experience. Web developers can build fast websites faster. Additionaly they offer a DNS service that delivers fast, accurate and secure query responses.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial