Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

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LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals. It allows you to share work-related information with other users and keep an online list of professional contacts. Social network sites it allows you to create a custom profile. However, profiles created within LinkedIn are business-oriented rather than personal. Profiles list connections to other LinkedIn users and can recommend potential connections to other users. By using LinkedIn, you can keep in touch with past and current colleagues.