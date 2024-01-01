About Akamai

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is an American content delivery network (CDN), a cybersecurity, and cloud service company, providing web and Internet security services. Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is one of the world's largest distributed computing platforms. The company operates a network of servers around the world and rents out capacity on these servers to customers who want their websites to work faster by distributing content from locations near the user. When a user navigates to the URL of an Akamai customer, their browser is directed by Akamai's domain name system to a proximal edge server that can serve the requested content. Akamai's mapping system assigns each user to a proximal edge server using sophisticated algorithms such as stable matching and consistent hashing, enabling more reliable and faster web downloads. Further, Akamai implements DDoS mitigation and other security services in its edge server platform.

About this recipe

Linode was founded by Christopher Aker, launching in mid 2003. Aker is a graduate of Full Sail University in Florida. Linode transitioned from UML to Xen virtualization in March 2008, and then to KVM in mid-2015. It launched its data backup service in 2009. NodeBalancer, a load-balancing service, launched in July 2011. Linode released Linode Managed, an incident response service designed for businesses, in 2013. Linode opened its first data centers in Fremont, and Dallas in 2003. It subsequently opened it's regions in Atlanta in 2007, Newark in 2008, London in 2009, Tokyo in 2011 and 2016, Frankfurt and Singapore in 2015, and Toronto, Mumbai, and Sydney in 2019. Linode moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2018. On February 15, 2022, Akamai Technologies announced that they will be acquiring Linode for approximately $900 million It was acquired on March 21,2022.