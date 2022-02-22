Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Liquid Web Hosting

Liquid Web Hosting

451.3K records

Key facts about Liquid Web Hosting

Records
451310 records
Websites tracked
451310 websites use Liquid Web Hosting
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Liquid Web LLC

Liquid Web, LLC. is a privately held provider of web hosting services based in Lansing, Michigan, United States. Liquid Web was founded in 1997 by Matthew Hill in Holt, MI at the age of 16, and the company grew quickly thereafter. On May 27, 2015, Liquid Web announced that it had accepted a financial investment from Madison Dearborn Partners. In addition to the majority investment by Madison Dearborn, executive Jim Geiger also invested in the company and was named CEO. In 2016, Liquid Web acquired Cloud Sites, a hosting platform, from Rackspace.

About this recipe

Liquid Web specializes in providing managed VPS hosting, managed cloud hosting, and dedicated server hosting. They're famous for their Heroic Support, with fast response times and skilled support staff.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Nexcess Managed WordPress

    Nexcess is a high-performance managed hosting provider that specializes in offering tailored solutions for WordPress and WooCommerce.

    18.6K records