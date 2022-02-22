Liquid Web Hosting

About Liquid Web LLC

Liquid Web, LLC. is a privately held provider of web hosting services based in Lansing, Michigan, United States. Liquid Web was founded in 1997 by Matthew Hill in Holt, MI at the age of 16, and the company grew quickly thereafter. On May 27, 2015, Liquid Web announced that it had accepted a financial investment from Madison Dearborn Partners. In addition to the majority investment by Madison Dearborn, executive Jim Geiger also invested in the company and was named CEO. In 2016, Liquid Web acquired Cloud Sites, a hosting platform, from Rackspace.