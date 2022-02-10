Recipe details
LiveChat
Key facts about LiveChat
- Records
- 314884 records
- Websites tracked
- 314884 websites use LiveChat
- Stock ticker
- WSE:LVC
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About LiveChat Software
LiveChat Software is a customer service software company with online chat software, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities. Its software was first launched in 2002 and is currently developed and offered in a SaaS (software as a service) business model. Companies use LiveChat as a single point of contact to manage from one software all customer service and online sales activities that normally are provided using different channels (chat, email and social media) and multiple tools.
About this recipe
LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities. It was first launched in 2002 and is currently developed and offered in a SaaS (software as a service) business model. Companies use LiveChat as a single point of contact to manage from one software all customer service and online sales activities that normally are provided using different channels (chat, email and social media) and multiple tools.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research