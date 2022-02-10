Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

LiveChat

LiveChat

314.9K recordsWSE:LVC

Key facts about LiveChat

Records
314884 records
Websites tracked
314884 websites use LiveChat
Stock ticker
WSE:LVC
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About LiveChat Software

LiveChat Software is a customer service software company with online chat software, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities. Its software was first launched in 2002 and is currently developed and offered in a SaaS (software as a service) business model. Companies use LiveChat as a single point of contact to manage from one software all customer service and online sales activities that normally are provided using different channels (chat, email and social media) and multiple tools.

About this recipe

LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities. It was first launched in 2002 and is currently developed and offered in a SaaS (software as a service) business model. Companies use LiveChat as a single point of contact to manage from one software all customer service and online sales activities that normally are provided using different channels (chat, email and social media) and multiple tools.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research