Loader.io is a cloud-based load and scalability testing service SaaS that allows developers to test their web applications and API with thousands of concurrent connections. It allows developers to stress test their web apps and APIs with up to 50,000 concurrent connections. It’s a quick and easy cloud-based service that shows you stats in real time.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
