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Recipe details
Loader
2.9K records
Key facts about Loader
- Records
- 2901 records
- Websites tracked
- 2901 websites use Loader
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Loader
Loader.io is a cloud-based load testing service for developers that was born out of SendGrid Labs. Loader.io was released in private Beta in December 2012. Loader.io was born out of a performance need that was experienced at SendGrid.
About this recipe
Loader.io is a cloud-based load and scalability testing service SaaS that allows developers to test their web applications and API with thousands of concurrent connections. It allows developers to stress test their web apps and APIs with up to 50,000 concurrent connections. It’s a quick and easy cloud-based service that shows you stats in real time.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites