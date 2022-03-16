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Recipe details

Loader

Loader

2.9K records

Key facts about Loader

Records
2901 records
Websites tracked
2901 websites use Loader
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Loader

Loader.io is a cloud-based load testing service for developers that was born out of SendGrid Labs. Loader.io was released in private Beta in December 2012. Loader.io was born out of a performance need that was experienced at SendGrid.

About this recipe

Loader.io is a cloud-based load and scalability testing service SaaS that allows developers to test their web applications and API with thousands of concurrent connections. It allows developers to stress test their web apps and APIs with up to 50,000 concurrent connections. It’s a quick and easy cloud-based service that shows you stats in real time.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites