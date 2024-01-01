About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital, formerly known as Web.com, traces its roots back to 1997 when it was established as a provider of domain registration and web hosting services. Over the years, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of digital solutions tailored to the needs of businesses seeking to establish and enhance their online presence. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Newfold Digital has grown into a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, offering reliable hosting infrastructure, intuitive website building tools, and effective online marketing services. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Newfold Digital operates with a mission to empower businesses to succeed in the digital realm. The company's diverse portfolio of services encompasses domain registration, web hosting, website design and development, e-commerce solutions, and online marketing tools. Through a customer-centric approach and a dedication to technological excellence, Newfold Digital continues to help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and achieve their online objectives effectively.

About this recipe

LogicBoxes is a technology and solutions provider primarily for domain registrars, web hosts, and other web service companies. Their offerings include a comprehensive suite of automation tools for domain registration, billing, and customer management.