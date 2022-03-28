Recipe details
MailChannels Outbound Filtering
Key facts about MailChannels Outbound Filtering
- Records
- 2119162 records
- Websites tracked
- 2119162 websites use MailChannels Outbound Filtering
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About MailChannels
MailChannels was founded in 2004 by former engineers of ActiveState (acquired by Sophos), who created one of the first commercial spam filters. MailChannels specializes in software and services that detect and block the sending of spam, phishing and other abusive email. Unlike most anti-spam technology providers, MailChannels positions itself as a leader in blocking abusive email at its source by installing software and services within sending networks and services such as ISPs and web hosting providers.
About this recipe
MailChannels Outbound Filtering is a cloud-based SMTP relay service which identifies and blocks spammers to ensure reliable email delivery. With Outbound Filtering, you can eliminate email delivery problems caused by IP address blocklisting. Automatically shut down compromised accounts and scripts to improve your security.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites