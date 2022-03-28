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Recipe details

MailChannels Outbound Filtering

MailChannels Outbound Filtering

2.1M records

Key facts about MailChannels Outbound Filtering

Records
2119162 records
Websites tracked
2119162 websites use MailChannels Outbound Filtering
Industries
Security
Categories
Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About MailChannels

MailChannels was founded in 2004 by former engineers of ActiveState (acquired by Sophos), who created one of the first commercial spam filters. MailChannels specializes in software and services that detect and block the sending of spam, phishing and other abusive email. Unlike most anti-spam technology providers, MailChannels positions itself as a leader in blocking abusive email at its source by installing software and services within sending networks and services such as ISPs and web hosting providers.

About this recipe

MailChannels Outbound Filtering is a cloud-based SMTP relay service which identifies and blocks spammers to ensure reliable email delivery. With Outbound Filtering, you can eliminate email delivery problems caused by IP address blocklisting. Automatically shut down compromised accounts and scripts to improve your security.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites