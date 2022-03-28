MailChannels Outbound Filtering

About MailChannels

MailChannels was founded in 2004 by former engineers of ActiveState (acquired by Sophos), who created one of the first commercial spam filters. MailChannels specializes in software and services that detect and block the sending of spam, phishing and other abusive email. Unlike most anti-spam technology providers, MailChannels positions itself as a leader in blocking abusive email at its source by installing software and services within sending networks and services such as ISPs and web hosting providers.