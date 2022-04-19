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Recipe details

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

962.6K recordsNASDAQ:INTU

Key facts about Mailchimp

Records
962584 records
Websites tracked
962584 websites use Mailchimp
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:INTU
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Advertising, Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. is an American business that specializes in financial software. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and the CEO is Sasan Goodarzi. As of 2019, more than 95% of its revenues and earnings come from its activities within the United States. Intuit's products include the tax preparation application TurboTax, personal finance app Mint, the small business accounting program QuickBooks, the credit monitoring service Credit Karma, and email marketing platform Mailchimp.

About this recipe

MailChimp is a popular email marketing platform that offers a range of features for creating, sending, and managing email campaigns. It provides email templates, list management tools, segmentation capabilities, automation workflows, and detailed analytics. MailChimp also integrates with other marketing platforms and offers advanced features like A/B testing and e-commerce integration. It caters to businesses of all sizes and has a user-friendly interface.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

Related to this recipe

  • Intuit Inc.

    Intuit Inc. is a global technology company specializing in financial software and services. It is known for its flagship products, including TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting, Credit Karma for personal finance, and Mailchimp for email marketing.

    53.8K recordsNASDAQ:INTU