Recipes overview
Mailchimp
647.6K records
NASDAQ:INTU
Marketing and Sales
About
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns to send to customers. Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing and commerce platform for entrepreneurs.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.