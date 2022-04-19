Recipe details
Mailchimp
Key facts about Mailchimp
- Records
- 962584 records
- Websites tracked
- 962584 websites use Mailchimp
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:INTU
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Advertising, Email
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Intuit
Intuit Inc. is an American business that specializes in financial software. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and the CEO is Sasan Goodarzi. As of 2019, more than 95% of its revenues and earnings come from its activities within the United States. Intuit's products include the tax preparation application TurboTax, personal finance app Mint, the small business accounting program QuickBooks, the credit monitoring service Credit Karma, and email marketing platform Mailchimp.
About this recipe
MailChimp is a popular email marketing platform that offers a range of features for creating, sending, and managing email campaigns. It provides email templates, list management tools, segmentation capabilities, automation workflows, and detailed analytics. MailChimp also integrates with other marketing platforms and offers advanced features like A/B testing and e-commerce integration. It caters to businesses of all sizes and has a user-friendly interface.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Related to this recipe
Intuit Inc.
Intuit Inc. is a global technology company specializing in financial software and services. It is known for its flagship products, including TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting, Credit Karma for personal finance, and Mailchimp for email marketing.53.8K recordsNASDAQ:INTU