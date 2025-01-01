MailerLite
MailerLite, founded in 2010, is a global email marketing platform that provides businesses with tools to create and manage email campaigns, automate workflows, and build websites and landing pages. The company emphasizes simplicity and user-friendliness, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.
MailerLite offers a suite of digital marketing tools, including an intuitive drag-and-drop email editor, automation features for targeted campaigns, website and landing page builders, and integrations with various e-commerce platforms. These tools enable users to design responsive emails, set up automated workflows, and create engaging web pages without requiring advanced technical skills.
